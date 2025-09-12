Graney & King LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Graney & King LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Graney & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

