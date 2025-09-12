GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,400 shares, an increase of 386.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 357.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $495,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of TSDD stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $193.00.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

