H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.92 and traded as high as $63.81. H. B. Fuller shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 519,466 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $61,884.69. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,978.35. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 9,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $613,807.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $963,214. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,691 shares of company stock worth $734,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 759,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 103,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

