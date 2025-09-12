Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives $32.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 547.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 111.9% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

