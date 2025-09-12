Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $432,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,701,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,031,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,437,000 after buying an additional 76,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,555,000 after buying an additional 494,637 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $112,887,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $153.80 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.67.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $163.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

