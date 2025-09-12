Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Stock Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 34,496.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

