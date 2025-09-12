Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Stake Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.9%

Hasbro stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

