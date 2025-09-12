Head to Head Review: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MarineMax 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DFI Retail Group and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MarineMax has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DFI Retail Group and MarineMax”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.24 $38.07 million ($1.34) -19.96

MarineMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarineMax beats DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group



DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About MarineMax



MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

