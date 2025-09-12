Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 221.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $275.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

