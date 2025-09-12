Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $219.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.6667.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of ICLR opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. Icon has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 15,701.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Icon by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

