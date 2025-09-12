Insulet Corporation $PODD Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,478,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insulet by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 191,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,292,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Insulet by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 247,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 92,136 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $337.94 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.77 and its 200-day moving average is $291.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

