Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Insulet worth $152,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

PODD stock opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

