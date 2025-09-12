Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $632,575.44. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,130 shares of company stock worth $41,890,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.95. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

