Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $640.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $602.71 and its 200 day moving average is $489.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

