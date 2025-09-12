Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 4,451 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

