Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $176.71 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,331.45. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,612,557 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

