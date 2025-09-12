Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.