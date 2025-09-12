Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $820,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

