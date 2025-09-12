Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 472,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,023,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 326,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,381,000 after acquiring an additional 715,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FOX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 93.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

