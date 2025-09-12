Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $867,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

VONE opened at $299.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $299.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

