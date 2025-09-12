Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $881,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3,637.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 226,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock valued at $101,241,354. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.28, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

