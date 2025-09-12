Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 103,647 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Articles

