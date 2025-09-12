Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Melius initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

