Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of CM opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

