Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 341,981 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CWB stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.