Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 403 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,363,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,134,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 379,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,231,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

