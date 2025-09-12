Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,313 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,656,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

