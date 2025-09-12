Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,811 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 180,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

BSMU opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

