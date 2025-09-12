Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 99 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.3%

FICO stock opened at $1,595.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,730.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,540.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

