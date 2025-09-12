Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 10,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Intelligent Protection Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Protection Management Company Profile

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing.

