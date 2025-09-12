Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Interparfums by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interparfums Stock Up 0.6%

IPAR stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.