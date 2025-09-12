Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,193 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQM opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $240.77.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.