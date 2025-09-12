Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 982,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after acquiring an additional 102,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.3%

RWL stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

