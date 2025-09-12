Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $35.05 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Top QQQ ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco Top QQQ ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco Top QQQ ETF

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

