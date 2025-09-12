iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

