iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMR Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.