Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,310 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in BILL by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 249,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,348,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,785,000 after purchasing an additional 952,149 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $65,783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BILL by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

