Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 437.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,673 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $666,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 251,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 662,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

