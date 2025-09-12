Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,190 DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DXPE. Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Singular Research raised DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,192. This trade represents a 16.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,337 shares of company stock worth $6,431,516 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

