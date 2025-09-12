Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Personalis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Personalis by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Personalis by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%.The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

