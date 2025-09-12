Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $545,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

