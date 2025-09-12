Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Semrush worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Semrush by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Semrush by 29.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Semrush by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,930. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 366,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,406 shares of company stock worth $116,819. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.