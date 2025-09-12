Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The RMR Group worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 187.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 736,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

