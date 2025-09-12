Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. $HNST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,672 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth about $10,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 234,782 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,569.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 410,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,438.05. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $362,547.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,324.45. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.18 million. Honest had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

