Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 568.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

