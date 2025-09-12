Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,169.92. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $1,049,162 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:LNN opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.82. Lindsay Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%.Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

