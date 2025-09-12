Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

