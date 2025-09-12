Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NYSE SON opened at $47.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

