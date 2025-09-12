Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 128,013.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $1,178.06 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $738.65 and a 12 month high of $1,182.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,004.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $964.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

