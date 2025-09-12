Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 53,819 Shares of Funko, Inc. $FNKO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Funko worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 343.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Funko by 95.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Funko by 242.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). Funko had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business had revenue of $193.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Funko from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

